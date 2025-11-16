Chirag Paswan visits Patna Sahib gurdwara

Patna, Nov 16 (PTI) Union minister Chirag Paswan visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib on Sunday along with his family.

Paswan, who heads the LJP (Ram Vilas), visited the gurdwara with an orange turban on his head.

He bowed in the darbar sahib at the gurdwara and had the 'prasad' at the langar.

"I visited Takht Shri Harmandir Sahib Ji in Patna Sahib with my family to pay obeisance and offer ardas. I prayed to Guru Maharaj for peace, prosperity, and the welfare of all in Bihar," he posted on X.

Takhat Sri Patna Sahib, also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhats of the Sikhs, located in the state capital.

The construction of the takhat was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh of Punjab in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna in 1666. He also spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.