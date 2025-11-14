Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leads in 19 seats

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) Union minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), a constituent of the NDA, was ahead in 19 of the 28 seats it contested in the Bihar assembly elections, according to the latest trends available on the EC website.

Its candidates were leading in Govindganj, Belsand, Sugauli, Bahadurganj, Kasba, Balrampur, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Bochahan, Darauli, Mahua, Parbatta, Nathnagar, Fatuha, Dehri, Obra, Sherghati, Bodh Gaya, Rajauli and Gobindpur seats.

Prominent candidates who were leading included Raju Tiwary, the party's state unit president, from Govindganj; Amit Kumar from Belsand, Sangita Devi from Balrampur, Baby Kumari from Bochahan, Babu Lal Shorya from Parbatta and Mithun Kumar from Nathnagar. PTI PKD ACD