Chirag slams Kharge, INDIA bloc on EVMs claims

Patna, Nov 27 (PTI) Union minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday lambasted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for advocating a return of ballot boxes in elections, casting doubts on electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief also sought to know if the Congress and its allies had problems in states where they defeated the NDA.

He also dared the INDIA bloc to boycott the Bihar assembly polls due next year if those opposition parties were convinced that polls were not being held in a free and fair manner.

"It is strange that whenever the opposition parties lose an election, they start blaming EVMs. They are predictably doing so in Maharashtra. But what about Jharkhand?" asked the Hajipur MP, whose party won a seat in the eastern state.

Paswan was responding to a query on the statement given by Kharge a day ago in the national capital where the AICC president was addressing a function organised on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Paswan said, "Before elections, the Congress and its allies talk big. They did so ahead of Lok Sabha polls. In Bihar, the NDA has set for itself a target of 225 seats in the 243-strong assembly. Rest assured that RJD and Congress will brag that they are going to win 235-240".

"And after the elections, they will be back to the usual business of blaming EVMs for their failure. If they are serious about their misgivings regarding EVMs, let them declare that they will not contest assembly polls in Bihar unless voting is conducted through ballot papers," said the Union minister.

He also took exception to the opposition creating a ruckus inside the Bihar assembly to put pressure on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, for "making clear his stand" on the Waqf Bill controversy.

"The opposition should recall that the Bill has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Like all parties, the JD(U) also will place on record its views during deliberations. It is not proper to engage in unruly behaviour over the issue," said Paswan.

The young leader said his party was committed to putting up a strong performance in the Bihar assembly polls of 2025 and "help return of Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister, just like we did for Modi’s return to power at the Centre".

He, however, chided rebel RJD MLA Chetan Anand, whose mother Lovely Anand is the JD(U) MP from Sheohar, for alleging that the LJP(RV) chief did not cooperate with NDA partners in recent by-polls to four assembly segments.

"I would have responded if an authorised leader of a party had said so. As far as the MLA is concerned, I must point out that he was elected on an RJD ticket. I would like to know if he is officially a part of NDA," said Paswan. PTI NAC NN