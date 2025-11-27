Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust get FCRA clearance; eligible to receive foreign donations

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Union Home minister has approved registration of Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust under FCRA, thus allowing it to receive foreign donation, officials said.

The trust located at Jawahar Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad was founded by actor Chiranjeevi in 1998 and is involved in saving lives through blood donations, according to the website of the trust.

The trust is known to operate a blood bank and an eye bank which helps poor people free of cost.

All NGOs intend to receive foreign contributions will have to mandatorily register under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010.

The website for the trust was launched by Chiranjeevi's son and actor Ram Charan in 2021.

"It is an incredible honour to be launching the official websites of @Chiranjeevi_CT and the man behind the initiative @KChiruTweets. http://Chiranjeevicharitabletrust.com & http://KChiranjeevi.com are here now to amplify the accessibility of CCT and its motto," Ram Charan had tweeted in 2021. PTI ABS ACB NB