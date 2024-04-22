Chithirai fest: Thousands take part in car festival

Madurai, Apr 22 (PTI) Thousands of devotees took part in the car festival here on Monday, the 11th day of the popular, annual Chithirai fest.

With devotees raising spiritual slogans, the chariots of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar (Lord Shiva) were taken around the Masi streets as per tradition and were taken back to the temple premises.

A highlight of the annual Chirthirai festival, Lord Kallazhagar (Lord Vishnu) entering the Vaigai river is scheduled to be held on the morning of April 23.

On Sunday, the celestial wedding of Lord Sundareswarar and Godess Meenakshi was held amid fanfare, the 10th day of the annual 13-day long festival. As per practice, women who took part in the event replaced their Thaali (Mangalsutra) with a new one.

The Chithirai festival, one of the identities of this ancient southern city of Tamil Nadu, began on April 12 with hoisting of the traditional flag on the premises of Meenakshi temple.

Chithirai refers to the Tamil month of the same name and annual events of several temples in the state are held during this month. PTI VGN SS