Chitrakoot jail incident: Allahabad HC rejects Abbas Ansari's bail plea

Lucknow (UP), May 1 (PTI ) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of MLA Abbas Ansari in the case of conspiring to escape from the Chitrakoot jail.

The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Jaspreet Singh.

The court also advised Abbas Ansari, an MLA of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, that he is holding a responsible post and so his conduct should be of high order.

The court in its order said it is never fair that a law maker is seen breaking the law.

The court further said that on the basis of the cameras installed in the jail and the statements of the witnesses, the involvement of the accused in the case is being prima facie established and considering his background and family history, it cannot be said that the allegations are baseless.

In this case, along with conspiring to escape from the jail, Ansari has also been accused of ignoring the rules in the jail and meeting his wife, threatening the witnesses and participating in the conspiracy for extortion and giving gifts to the jail officials and staff.

In the matter, the FIR was lodged by Sub Inspector Shyam Dev Singh at the Kotwali Karvi police station in Chitrakoot district on February 11, 2023.

Ansari is an MLA from the Mau Assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh. PTI COR CDN AS AS