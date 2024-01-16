Chitrakoot to be developed like Ayodhya: MP CM

Chitrakoot (MP), Jan 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that Chitrakoot will be developed on the lines of Ayodhya as it is one of the most important destinations related to the life of Lord Ram.

All the major places along the `Ram Van Path Gaman Marg' including Chitrakoot will be developed and a complete action plan will be prepared for this, he said.

"Chitrakoot will be developed on the lines of Ayodhya to make it the most important religious destination related to the life of Lord Ram," Yadav said while chairing the first meeting of the Shri Ramchandra Path Gaman Nyas in the holy town, an official said.

The chief minister also directed that exhibitions related to Lord Ram's life and information related to Ram Van Path Gaman should be displayed and publicized during the famous Diwali Fair and Amavasya Fair of Chitrakoot.

The construction of Parikrama Path of Lord Kamtanath should be started soon, the CM told officials.

Yadav also released a book on the temples of Madhya Pradesh which contains photographs of 155 major temples and information about 6,800 Ram temples.

Principal secretary, endowments and culture department, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, apprised about the action plan for the Ram Van Path Gaman Marg which covers a distance of 1,450 km in the state.

The route includes 23 major religious destinations including Satna, Panna, Katni, Amarkantak, Shahdol and Umaria.

Minister of State for Endowments Dharmendra Singh Lodhi and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Dr Rajesh Rajora attended the meeting, among others. PTI MAS KRK