Chitta-free Himachal campaign: 254 isolated locations inspected, 596 vehicles checked across state

Shimla, Dec 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police carried out a special and intensive state-level operation on Friday and inspected 254 deserted and semi-public locations, besides checking 596 vehicles as part of the state-wide anti-chitta (adulterated heroin) campaign.

Under the Chitta-free Himachal campaign, the police carried out extensive inspections and thorough searches at identified deserted, isolated and semi-public locations across the state, which included secluded hill slopes, forest patches, abandoned buildings, vacant rooms, parking areas, river banks, old bus stands, garage sheds and other vulnerable spots often misused for drug-related activities, a statement issued here on Saturday said.

During the state-level operation, 254 deserted and semi-public locations were inspected and 596 vehicles were checked across Himachal Pradesh. The drive was executed uniformly and effectively across all police ranges, reflecting strong inter-range coordination and operational preparedness.

In the Southern Range, intensive searches were conducted in Solan, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area. The Central Range covered Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts, while in the Northern Range, special action was taken at identified locations in Kangra, Nurpur, Dehra, Chamba and Una districts, it said.

During the operation, 301 persons were checked and counselled and blood/urine samples of nine individuals were collected as per legal procedure. Nine criminal cases were registered under the NDPS Act and other relevant legal provisions.

Persons found at isolated or deserted places were appropriately counselled, documented and, wherever required, handed over to their family members after due verification.