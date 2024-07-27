Chittorgarh records 8 cm rainfall in 24 hours as heavy rain lashes eastern Rajasthan

Jaipur: Large swathes of eastern Rajasthan recorded heavy to very heavy rain, with Chittorgarh recording the highest rainfall at 8 cm during a 24-hour period, the Met office said on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain was also recorded in many places of Rajasthan.

Chittorgarh received 8 cm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am, the Met office said.

Sahada (Bhilwara), Bamanwas (Sawai Madhopur) and Saipau (Dholpur) recorded 6 cm rainfall each, followed by Shahpura (Bhilwara), Amet (Rajsamand), Mahwa (Dausa), Chhabra (Baran) and Basedi (Dholpur) at 5 cm each. Several other places recorded rainfall below 5 cm during this period.

A few places in western Rajasthan recorded rainfall below 2 cm, the Met office said.

The Met office has predicted rainfall in most places of Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions and several places of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions during the next 24 hours.