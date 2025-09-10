Chlorine gas leak at water plant in Bhiwandi; five employees affected

Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) Five employees were affected following a leak of chlorine gas at a joint water plant of Bhiwandi, Thane and Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporations in Bhiwandi city, an official said on Wednesday.

While three employees were discharged after treatment, two were still undergoing treatment for respiratory issues but their condition was stable, he said.

The leak at the STEM Water Distribution plant located in Temghar area occurred around 12.30 am on Tuesday, said the fire department official.

Officials of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, fire brigade, emergency room, security officers and Shantinagar police station reached the spot and the affected employees were rushed to a private hospital, he said.

The gas leak also affected some residents and evacuation of the area was immediately ordered. Firefighters quickly stopped the leak and averted a disaster, the official said.

Sandeep Patnavar, Executive Engineer of Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Water Supply Department, said the situation was completely stable, but a special inspection is being carried out in the plant area as a security measure. PTI COR KRK