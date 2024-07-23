Chlorine gas leaks at filtration plant in J-K's Udhampur, no casualty reported

Jammu, Jul 22 (PTI) A minor leakage of chlorine gas occurred at an MES filtration plant in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, prompting authorities to shift people close to it as a precautionary measure, officials said.

There were no casualties reported in the incident and it has been brought under control, they said.

Chlorine gas leaked from at an MES filtration plant in the Karan Nagar area and the authorities, taking precautionary measures sent school students back home and shifted some people living close to the plant, officials added.

The Fire and Emergency Department, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police responded swiftly and the MES team later brought the leakage under control, they said.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Assistant Director, Fire and Emergency Department, Sarvesh Langer said the gas leak has been contained successfully. PTI AB MNK MNK