Chlorine gas leaks from Bhopal factory; situation under control

Bhopal, Aug 13 (PTI) Panic gripped an industrial area in Bhopal on Wednesday after chlorine gas leaked from a factory, officials said.

There are no reports of any inconvenience to people and the situation is under control, Deputy Superintendent of Police Aditi Bhavsar, told PTI Videos.

"After receiving the information in the afternoon, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and municipal corporation rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported as the industrial unit was closed," Bhavsar added.

SDRF District Commandant Ram Sharma stated that the situation was brought under control within one and a half hours after the gas leaked.

The owner of Adish Industries, however, denied the gas leak.

"No gas was leaked. Some powder caught fire, emitting smoke. We took all precautionary measures and the situation was brought under control within half an hour," Raghav Goswami claimed.

Over 40 years ago, highly toxic gas methyl isocyanate (MIC) leaked from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal in the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, killing 5,479 people and maiming more than five lakh others, in the worst industrial disaster. PTI MAS NSK