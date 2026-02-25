Chlorine leak at Palghar industrial unit; no injuries

Palghar, Feb 25 (PTI) A chlorine gas leak was reported at an industrial unit in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident at Shree Vinayak Camex in Tarapur MIDC, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district Disaster Management Cell.

“The leak was detected earlier in the day and was promptly brought under control using breathing apparatus sets,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh visited the spot along with officials of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, he said.

The exact cause of the chlorine leak is being investigated, he added.

Greenish yellow in colour, chlorine is a toxic, corrosive gas that can irritate the eyes and respiratory system. PTI COR NR