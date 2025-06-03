Choking of Chennai canal: NGT issues notice to TN pollution body

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought responses from the Chennai district collector and member secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board over the issue of pollution in a city canal.

The green body was hearing a suo motu (on its own) case on Captain Cotton Canal, which has been choked due to rampant garbage dumping and untreated sewage discharge.

In an order dated May 29, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "As per the news item, the situation becomes particularly dire at the stretch near Anderson Road, close to the Ayanavaram bus stand, where heaps of plastic waste and garbage severely impede the water flow." The report also highlighted the discharge of untreated raw sewage directly into the canal, degrading its condition and contributing to the destruction of the once-functional waterway.

"The news item indicates violation of the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, Solid Waste Management Rules and the Environment (Protection) Act,” the tribunal said.

The bench noted the news report raised “substantial issues” relating to compliance of environmental norms.

The tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents the district collector of Chennai and member secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and said, “Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply.” The matter was placed before the southern zonal NGT bench in Chennai on August 1. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK