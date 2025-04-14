Mehul Choksi's arrest result of successful diplomacy of Modi govt: Law Minister

New Delhi: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said the arrest of absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi in Belgium is a victory of Indian diplomacy under the Modi government.

"It is a matter of pride for India," he told reporters here.

The arrest became possible due to the successful diplomacy of the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi, he said.

Choksi was arrested in Belgium following an extradition request by Indian probe agencies for his involvement in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB bank loan "fraud" case, official sources said on Monday.