'Choose BJP for development', CM Dhami urges Delhi voters citing Uttarakhand's 'progress'

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) In a series of public meetings ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday highlighted the implementation of Uniform Civil Code in the hill state, and urged the voters to elect the BJP for all-round development of the national capital.

Addressing gatherings in Najafgarh and Kalkaji in support of BJP candidates Neelam Pehlwan and Ramesh Bidhuri, respectively, Dhami said, "I am proud to share that on January 27, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand became the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)." "This law will guarantee equal rights and opportunities for all citizens, regardless of religion, caste, or community," Dhami added.

In Najafgarh, Dhami highlighted Pehlwan's two-year tenure as a councilor, for which she garnered more than 22,000 votes.

Emphasising her "continuous efforts" in improving the area, Dhami urged people to vote for her to prioritise development and good governance.

Dhami also promised that if the BJP forms the government in Delhi, it will implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme at its first Cabinet meeting.

In Kalkaji, Dhami urged the voters to help secure Ramesh Bidhuri's victory by a significant margin.

"On February 5, vote for Bidhuri to help him score a big win," Dhami said.

He also mentioned BJP's success in the recent municipal elections in Uttarakhand, wherein the party swept 10 out of 11 seats.

Among the developments in Uttarakhand that the chief minister highlighted were construction of two AIIMS facilities, transforming the Pantnagar Airport into an international hub, and the launch of helicopter ambulance service through AIIMS, attributing them to the "double-engine government" in the state.

Dhami also expressed concern over the state of the Yamuna river, citing the stark contrast between "clean" Yamuna and Ganga in Uttarakhand and the "heavily-polluted" Yamuna in Delhi.

Slamming the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Dhami alleged that it vowed to clean the river five years back but failed to make any progress, and is repeating the same promise now.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8. PTI SHB ARI