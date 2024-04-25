Choose BJP to make India a developed nation: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Hyderabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the BJP is working with the resolve to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', and claimed that parties like the Congress and BRS are engaged in appeasement and family politics.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who addressed a rally in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Nizamabad in Telangana Arvind Dharmapuri, claimed that the country's reputation and respect spread all over the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about development initiatives of the Modi government, he said though turmeric farmers in Nizamabad have demanded the establishment of a turmeric board for 40 years, no party has paid attention. But, PM Modi has set up national turmeric board for providing fair price to the farmers, he said.

Many other development works are happening in Telangana and Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, he added.

"Today, BJP is working with resolve to realise 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). On the other hand, the Congress and BRS people who are seeking votes from people are representatives of parties which loot people and (are engaged in) appeasement and family politics," he claimed.

He appealed to the people to choose BJP to make the country a developed one and to make the nation a 'vishwa guru'.

Polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana would be held on May 13. PTI SJR SJR ANE