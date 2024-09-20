Choose Kejriwal to prevent power tariff hikes in Delhi, says Atishi

New Delhi: Chief minister-designate Atishi on Friday urged the people of Delhi to choose Arvind Kejriwal to prevent a BJP government from increasing power tariffs in the national capital, assuring that she would protect them during the next four months.

She alleged that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government's electricity model was the "costliest with long outages" and said choosing Kejriwal as chief minister would prevent them from the same fate.

"What we are seeing in Uttar Pradesh, we might have to see in Delhi if you do not choose Kejriwal. This is important as only he can give free electricity 24x7. I will protect the people of Delhi during the next four months as the BJP might try to increase power tariffs in the national capital," she said at a press conference.

Atishi also claimed the Uttar Pradesh government had increased electricity connection rates by 250 per cent.

"For getting a 1-kilowatt electricity connection, people (in Uttar Pradesh) will have to pay Rs 3,000 against the earlier Rs 1,200 while the cost of getting a 5-kilowatt connection has been hiked by 118 per cent," she claimed.

Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, she said there were long power cuts during the summer months in Noida, Ghaziabad, Sahibabad while there were no outages in Delhi.