Chop Rahul's tongue remarks: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad booked

Buldhana: Police in Buldhana on Monday registered a case against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad over his controversial remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Gaikwad has announced that he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

A case was registered against Gaikwad under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita section 351 (2) and other relevant sections, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Congress workers staged a sit-in protest at Buldhana city police station.