Chopper crash at sea: 4 ICG vessels, 2 specialised Navy ships looking for 'missing pilot'

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Two Navy ships, including a specialised one with a "side scan sonar system", and four Coast Guard vessels are currently deployed at sea to look out for a pilot who has gone missing after an advanced light helicopter (ALH) crashed off the Gujarat coast a few days ago, sources said on Friday.

The incident took place on September 2 and the ALH was taking part in an operation to rescue an injured crew member of tanker Hari Leela, they said.

"The ALH had a four-member crew. One was rescued after the incident. Two bodies have been recovered but the pilot is still missing. Search and rescue (SAR) efforts are in progress to look out for the missing crew member," a source in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said.

Four Coast Guard vessels are currently deployed for the purpose, the source added.

On a request from the ICG, the Indian Navy has also deployed two ships to aid in the rescue efforts.

"Two Navy ships have been deployed, one with a side scan sonar system, so that the sea floor can be scanned to help track the missing crew member. The other one is a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) that is also being used in the efforts," a source in the Navy told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence, in a post on X, offered condolences to the bereaved families of the two deceased crew members and said the government has put in place "all possible measures to retrieve the missing pilot".

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of Comdt (JG) Vipin Babu and Karan Singh P/Nvk who lost their lives following the unfortunate hard landing of @IndiaCoastGuard ALH helicopter in the Sea off the Porbandar coast on 2nd Sept. Govt has put in place all possible measures to retrieve the missing pilot": Defence Secretary Shri @giridhararamane," the ministry said.

Besides the four ICG ships and two naval ships, some aircraft too are helping in the search operations. The average depth in the area is 55 metres. The injured crew member of Hari Leela was also rescued by a Coast Guard ship, the ICG source said. PTI KND RC