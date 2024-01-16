Chopper scam: SC rejects CBI plea to cancel bail granted to approver Rajeev Saxena

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea filed by the CBI seeking cancellation of bail granted to Rajeev Saxena, an accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the trial court, while granting bail to Saxena, had noted his medical condition and that he was cooperating in the investigation.

"We are not inclined to interfere. You can move the trial court," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the CBI, submitted that Saxena was not cooperating in the probe and he was not answering the questions posed to him.

"He is not cooperating. He does not answer summons. Let there be a direction that he should cooperate," Raju said.

A Delhi court on February 16, 2021 granted bail to Saxena on medical grounds.

The court had said that it was clear from the medical record submitted by AIIMS that Saxena is suffering from a number of serious ailments, including blood cancer, and needs constant medical checkups.

Dubai-based businessman Saxena was extradited to India on January 31, 2019, in connection with the scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland, after which he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the scam.

Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- was one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam. PTI PKS KVK KVK