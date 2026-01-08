Chopper services from Shimla to Kullu, Kinnaur from Jan 14: Officials

Shimla, Jan 8 (PTI) Daily helicopter flights from Sanjauli in Shimla to Bhunter in Kullu and Shimla to Reckong Peo in Kinnaur will be started by Heritage Aviation from January 14 onwards, officials said on Thursday.

The initiative is part of the union government's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, they said.

"We will operate two flights daily on the Shimla-Kullu route, and the fare per person will be Rs 3,500. Initially, one flight a day will be started on the Shimla-Reckong Peo route, costing Rs 4,000 per person," said the founder and CEO of Heritage Aviation Rohit Mathur in a statement issued here.

A six-seater Airbus H125 helicopter will be used in the service.

Trial runs were conducted on Thursday and the Himachal Pradesh Government has assured full support, he added. PTI BPL SHS