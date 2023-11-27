Chorus for young leadership intensifies in Trinamool

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) Days after TMC leader Kunal Ghosh advocated in favour of paving the way for a new generation by the old timers, several other leaders joined the chorus, asserting the party's need for the dynamic leadership of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Last week, sparking a fresh debate on the balance between old guards and young Turks within the party, Ghosh refuted claims of discord between party supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, underscoring the essential contribution of both leaders to the party's advancement.

Joining the chorus, veteran party MLA Madan Mitra said the day is not far away when Mamata Banerjee herself might hand over the baton to Abhishek Banerjee as she might get busy with national elections.

"Had Sunil Gavaskar not retired from cricket, we would have never got Sachin Tendulkar. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are like Shree Krishna and Arjun of Mahabharat. If Abhishek is Arjun, then Mamata Banerjee is his guiding force," Mitra told reporters.

The three-time MLA, formerly known as a close associate of Mamata Banerjee, proposed that senior members should contribute to the party's enrichment by serving on the advisory panel.

"The day might not be far away when Mamata Banerjee herself might hand over the baton to Abhishek Banerjee to look after the family (party) as she will get busy with national elections and politics," he said.

The controversy surfaced days after the party supremo Mamata Banerjee advocated giving due respect to senior members.

Meanwhile, Ghosh said the seniors in the party don't need to retain the posts of MLAs and MPs lifelong. "Seniors don't need to retain the posts of MLAs and MPs for lifelong; they should pave the way for the juniors in the party. If the young leaders don't get a chance, then they will get frustrated," he said.

Senior TMC MLA Tapas Ray said the party needs the dynamic leadership of both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

The present controversy rekindled memories of a two-year-old internal struggle within the TMC between the old guard and the young faction.

Amidst murmurs of an alleged power struggle, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee then dissolved all national office-bearer committees, including the post of national general secretary held by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Subsequently, a new committee was formed, and Abhishek was reinstated as the party's national general secretary.

Since then, Abhishek has not only gained prominence within the party but is also considered a de facto number two in the state's ruling dispensation. PTI PNT MNB