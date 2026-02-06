Chorus grows in MNS for one nominated corporator's position from ally Sena (UBT) quota in BMC

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A chorus is growing within the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to get a nominated corporator's position in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from the quota of ally Shiv Sena (UBT).

MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar said the number of nominated corporators in the BMC has gone to 10 now.

He said that as per the strength of the parties, the BJP is expected to get six and the Shiv Sena two. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are expected to bag three and one seat respectively.

"There is no question of the MNS and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) getting any nominated corporator's position because of our strength," said Killedar, whose party won six seats in the 227-member BMC.

"Our party functionaries and workers have demanded that we should get one nominated corporator's position from the Shiv Sena (UBT) quota. We have conveyed this to our party chief Raj Thackeray. He and Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision accordingly," he said.

The parties led by the two Thackeray cousins contested the January 15 BMC elections together.

The BJP emerged as the single largest part by winning 89 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) that won 65 seats.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 29, Congress (24), AIMIM (8), MNS (6) NCP (3) and NCP-SP (1).

An MNS leader said his party contested far fewer seats and let Sena (UBT) fight the lion's share in the BMC polls.

"Party workers now expect the Sena (UBT) to give us one position of nominated corporator and a place in different committees of the BMC," the leader said.

The demand by Killedar comes days after MNS party workers and functionaries told party president Raj Thackeray that Shiv Sena (UBT) party workers and leaders did not back their candidates in several seats or their party even faced rebellion in some. They also told the MNS chief that the party did not get a fair deal in the seat-sharing talks and were allotted wards that were not winnable. PTI PR NP