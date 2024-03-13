Choudhary Gambhir Singh, ex-Congress MLA from Chhindwara district, joins BJP

Bhopal: A day after Congress renominated sitting MP Nakul Nath from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, former party MLA Choudhary Gambhir Singh and several other local leaders from the Naths' home turf joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday.

Singh was the Congress MLA from Chourai in Chhindwara district during 1998-2003.

He and others including district Congress farmers wing president Chand Chouriya, district Congress vice president Satish Mishra and members of the party's health and medical cell from the Gwalior-Chambal region joined the saffron party at its headquarters here, a BJP spokesperson said.

Inspired by the BJP's policies and the development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a large number of public representatives and office-bearers (of Congress) from Chhindwara joined the party, state BJP chief V D Sharma said on this occasion.

Chhindwara is now a "bastion" of beneficiaries of the Modi government's pro-poor schemes, he added.

The Congress on Tuesday fielded Nakul Nath, son of former chief minister Kamal Nath, from Chhindwara.

Kamal Nath was elected as MP from Chhindwara nine times, while his wife Alka Nath represented it once. Nakul Nath won from the seat last time.