Chouhan advances transfer of aid under 'Ladli Bahna' scheme as MP assembly polls loom

Bhopal, Oct 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced to advance the transfer of financial assistance to beneficiaries under the “Ladli Bahna Yojana” for women for the month of October, saying assembly polls schedule may be announced soon.

The instalment under the BJP government's flagship welfare scheme for women is transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts on the 10th of every month, but for this month the money will be deposited on October 4 (Wednesday), he said.

Under the scheme, the state government provides Rs 1,250 per month to every beneficiary.

Chouhan, addressing a convention of women self-help groups (SHGs) in Bhopal, said the financial aid under the “Ladli Bahna Yojana” will be hiked gradually.

“I transfer the amount on the 10th (of every month), but I am transferring it in the accounts tomorrow (Wednesday) itself… because elections will be announced and we cannot do this during the time of polls (due to imposition of model code of conduct),” Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister said he will transfer the amount in beneficiaries' bank accounts from Burhanpur.

“… And one month will come during the election… I will silently transfer the amount (of that month) also,” he said.

Chouhan had earlier announced that the current financial aid of Rs 1,250 under the scheme will be gradually increased to Rs 3,000 per month.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are due by the year-end.

During a visit to Madhya Pradesh earlier last month, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the final voters' list for the state will be published on October 5. PTI ADU RSY