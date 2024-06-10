Chouhan calls on Advani as he starts new innings as Union minister

Bhopal, Jun 10 (PTI) A day after being sworn-in as a Union Cabinet Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday called on BJP patriarch LK Advani in New Delhi and sought his blessings as he starts a new political innings at the national level.

The four-time former CM of Madhya Pradesh has been allotted agriculture and rural development portfolios in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet.

"It was just a courtesy call. Both spent around 20 minutes together. Nothing more should be read into their meeting. Chouhan had called on Advani around one year ago also," a source close to him told PTI when asked what transpired between the two leaders.

Both share family ties, he said.

A picture of Chouhan smiling and touching the feet of Advani (96) at the latter's residence in the national capital was released by a WhatsApp group that shares information about the new agriculture minister with the press.

Chouhan (65), popularly known as "mama" (maternal uncle) and "paon-paon wale bhaiya" (foot soldier), recently won the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh for an impressive 6th time with a whopping margin of 8.21 lakh votes. However, this is for the first time that he has made entry in the Union Cabinet.

The senior BJP leader served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for nearly 17 years between 2005 and 2023. On March 17 2022, he achieved the distinction of being the longest-serving BJP chief minister, breaking the record of his party colleague Raman Singh, who held the top post in adjoining Chhattisgarh for 15 years.

Chouhan was replaced by Mohan Yadav as CM in November last year after the BJP recorded a landslide victory in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.