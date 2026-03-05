Chouhan celebrates 67th birthday by announcing schemes for students, PwDs, rural health

Bhopal, Mar 5 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated his 67th birthday on Thursday by starting 'Mama coaching classes' for students, 'Mama mobile hospital' for rural areas and distributing motorized tri-cycles for 'divyangjan' (persons with disabilities).

Chouhan's supporters lovingly refer to him as 'mama' or uncle.

The Union Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development Minister, who celebrated his birthday as 'Love and Service Resolution Day', planted saplings with his family at the Smart City Park here and asked people to do the same instead of giving gifts.

Chouhan also took five major pledges related to public service for his Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

"I have many resolutions in my mind that I will try to fulfil, and the most important of these is to protect the environment. We all know our lives depend on trees. Trees are oxygen factories. Trees not only provide life to humans but also support countless creatures," he told reporters.

He launched the 'Prem-Sundar Pratibha Samman', a programme aimed at encouraging meritorious students in the region, in the memory of his parents. Students who excel in the 10th and 12th grades in all eight Vidisha Lok Sabha constituencies will be honoured, with toppers getting Rs 51,000, Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000, respectively, the Union minister said.

"Students securing the top three positions, not just at the Vidisha assembly constituency level, but across the entire Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency, will also be honoured with special prizes," he added.

In order to shape the future of youth, he announced 'Mama coaching classes' to help economically weak but talented students prepare for competitive exams.

"This initiative is being launched in Vidisha, Raisen, and Bhairaunda. Students will receive free, high-quality coaching for competitive exams such as banking, SSC, MPPSC, DRDO, and Forest Service. The Mama Mobile Hospital will provide health services in rural areas. providing better healthcare facilities to people living in rural areas is one of his commitments," Chouhan said.

These mobile hospitals will be launched in all eight assembly constituencies of Vidisha and they will be equipped with modern diagnostic facilities and will be accompanied by a team of qualified doctors, he said.

"These mobile hospitals will travel to villages and hamlets to provide free treatment and medical consultation. It will benefit those who find it difficult to travel to distant cities for treatment. The Mama Mobile Hospital will be operated entirely with MPLADS funds and public support," Chouhan claimed.

As part of his goal to make every section of society self-reliant, Chouhan said special initiative has been launched in Vidisha to gift motorised tricycles to PwDs, he said.

"Under this campaign, disabled people in the area are being identified and provided with motorised tricycles to facilitate their daily commute. This will enable them to perform their essential tasks without depending on others, thus fostering self-reliance in their lives," he said. PTI MAS BNM