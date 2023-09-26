Chouhan inaugurates open-air museum of late MP CMs' busts

Bhopal, Sep 26 (PTI) An open-air museum housing the busts of late chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh was inaugurated on Tuesday by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state secretariat campus here.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said the contribution of all the late CMs has been unparalleled in the development of the state.

Chouhan said the formation of Madhya Pradesh will complete 67 years on November 1 this year.

The busts of late chief ministers Ravishankar Shukla, Bhagwantrao Mandloi, Kailash Nath Katju, Dwarika Prasad Mishra, Govind Narayan Singh, Raja Naresh Chandra, Shyamacharan Shukla, Prakash Chandra Sethi, Kailash Joshi, Virendra Saklecha, Sundarlal Patwa, Arjun Singh, Motilal Bora and Babulal Gaur are installed in this open-air museum, developed by the state government.

Their families were welcomed by Chouhan on the occasion. PTI ADU NSK