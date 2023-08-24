Chouhan lays foundation stone for 'Hanuman Lok' in Kamal Nath's home turf Chhindwara

Chhindwara, Aug 24 (PTI) Months ahead of assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the first phase of 'Shri Hanuman Lok' in Chhindwara district, the home turf of state Congress president Kamal Nath.

The 'Shri Hanuman Lok', to be built at Jam Sanwali on the lines of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, is a Rs 314 crore two-phase sprawling project that envisages installation of statues depicting various aspects of the Hindu deity's childhood, construction of an open-air auditorium, a community centre, an ayurvedic hospital and a host of facilities for devotees, among other things, he said.

The first phase will cost more than Rs 35 crore, said the CM.

About 15 years ago, Nath, who calls himself a Lord Hanuman devotee, had got consecrated a more than 100-foot idol of the deity at Simariya, about 18km from the district headquarters.

Chouhan also announced that Pandhurna tehsil in Chhindwara will be carved out as a separate district. The new district will comprise Sausar tehsil and Nandanwadi sub-tehsil.

Later, addressing a public meeting at the police ground here, the CM inaugurated or laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 1,400 crore in Chhindwara district ahead of the year-end polls.

The rally comes four days after Union Home Minister and BJP strategist Amit Shah, addressing party workers in Gwalior, asked them to work towards wresting the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat from the Congress in the 2024 general elections.

The Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat was won by Kamal Nath's son Nakul in 2019 and it was the only parliamentary constituency among the total 29 in the state that the BJP lost.

However, the Congress had won all the seven assembly seats in Chhindwara, a district in the Mahakoshal region, in the 2018 polls.

Kamal Nath was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Chhindwara in 1980 and went on to win the seat eight more times.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Chouhan offered prayers at the famous Jam Sawali Hanuman Temple, located about 60km from the district headquarters, recited Hanuman Chalisa with devotees and prayed for happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

Later, he inspected the proposed model of Shri Hanuman Lok which will be built at Jam Sanwali.

"Shri Hanuman Lok would be constructed on the lines of 'Mahakal Lok' built at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain," he said.

The chief minister said the first phase of Shri Hanuman Lok will cost more than Rs 35 crore and cover an area of 26.50 acre.

Under the first phase, a grand entry gate would be constructed and a 500-metre-long 'Chiranjeevi' corridor would be laid down from the main gate to go inside the main courtyard, said Chouhan.

Statues depicting various aspects of Lord Hanuman's childhood would be installed throughout the corridor in a 90,000 square feet area. Another 62,000 square feet area would be utilized to place statues and artefacts showcasing the deity's devotion through the devotee avatar, he said.

The CM said an open-air auditorium would be constructed in an area spread across 12,000 square feet and an ayurvedic hospital would also come up at the site.

Furthermore, several other facilities like a community centre, an administrative office, shops, food stalls, public conveniences, a control room and parking for 400 four-wheelers and as many two-wheelers would be constructed at the site, the CM said.

Speaking at the police ground gathering, Chouhan reiterated that Rs 1,000 monthly financial aid currently being given to women under the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' will be increased to Rs 3,000.

The CM expressed confidence that the BJP would retain power in MP and also win assembly seats in Chhindwara.

He alleged Nath had stopped many welfare schemes, launched by the previous BJP governments, when he was the chief minister for 15 months from December 2018 to March 2020. PTI COR LAL RSY