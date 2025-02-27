Chouhan pitches for simultaneous polls; says holding elections frequently wastes time and money

Bhopal, Feb 27 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday made a strong pitch for simultaneous polls, stating that holding elections frequently wastes country's resources and time besides posing an obstacle to its development and progress.

Addressing the students of Oriental Institute in Bhopal on the topic of 'one nation, one election' (ONOE), he said that in the present system, elections are held in some or the other part of the country throughout the year.

The Agriculture and Rural Development Minister appealed to students to launch a mass campaign on social media and other platforms in favour of ONOE.

"Whether anything happens in our country or not, preparations for elections go on continuously all the year round for five years. These repeated elections are a hindrance to the progress and development of the country. Therefore, Lok Sabha and assembly elections should be held simultaneously by amending the Constitution," Chouhan said.

The Election Commission of India first said in 1983 that simultaneous polls should be held in the country once. Then in 1999, the Law Commission also spoke in favour of simultaneous elections, he said.

Several judges, Chief Justices, former Election Commissioners and many intellectuals took this debate forward and emphasized on holding simultaneous elections. Scholars, thinkers, intellectuals and many political parties of the country all want that there should be one nation, one election, he added.

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised the issue that simultaneous elections should be held by amending the Constitution. A high-level committee was formed under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind," he said.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he called upon the students to come forward and raise their voice in support of ONOE by forming a forum.

"One nation, one election should become a mass campaign, a movement and students should lead it. A campaign should also be run on social media and a voice should be raised from this country that we are in favour of one nation, one election, we support this campaign," Chouhan said.

We should force all political parties to not let money and time be wasted on frequent polls. We will not let development work come to a standstill. We will not let repeated elections become an obstacle in the progress and development of the country, he said.

According to Chouhan, simultaneous elections were held in the country even in 1967, but the then central government started dissolving assemblies by misusing Article 356 when other parties formed government in the states and since then simultaneous elections stopped.

"But time has now come for assembly and Lok Sabha elections to be held simultaneously," the Union minister said.

In November-December last year, assembly elections were held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Four months later, Lok Sabha elections were conducted. Then, elections were held in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Jharkhand. No sooner were these elections over, polls were held in Delhi and now political parties and leaders have started preparing for elections in Bihar, he said.

All this shows that elections are held somewhere or the other in our country every six months. A huge amount of money is spent in holding them. For this, security forces, officers and employees have to go from one state to another to conduct polls, Chouhan said.

"The valuable time of the prime minister, chief ministers, Union as well as state ministers gets wasted. All the work of long-term planning and development comes to a standstill. But if elections are held simultaneously, then the governments can only work for development in the remaining four-and-a half years," he added.