Chouhan starts 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra' from home turf Budhni

Sehore (MP), May 25 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan started his 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra' on Sunday from Ladkui to Bhadakuiy in Budhni assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.

While interacting with farmers, he asked them to develop villages to ensure the country gets developed. Sehore is part of his Vididha Lok Sabha constituency.

Chouhan, popularly known as 'paon paon wale bhaiya' for such foot marches, also asked people to give priority to cleanliness in villages, water management, anganwadi centres, schools, women's self-reliance as well as better employment opportunities.

"When I walk on foot, it will inspire you too thinking if a minister is walking, then we too should do something for our village. Day or night, Shivraj will keep walking... If this journey becomes successful, I will urge others to go on foot as well. Officials and citizens will be involved in this yatra to ensure benefits of government schemes reach everyone," the Union agriculture minister said.

A team of scientists will soon visit Sehore district to assess soil fertility, based on which farmers will be given agricultural advice, he added.

A statement from his office said the initiative will give impetus to the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of self-reliant and developed India.

Chouhan said the country is moving towards self reliance and overall development under the leadership of PM Modi.

"The Union Minister will cover 20-25 kilometres daily and touch every part of his constituency. The yatra will run for two to three days in a week and Chouhan will later also reach other Lok Sabha constituencies of the country to take out padayatra," the statement said.

He will interact with people about welfare schemes as well as evaluate their impact, it said.

"Through this yatra, he will bring the government's commitment to rural development, women empowerment, agricultural reform, employment generation and social welfare on the ground," the statement said.