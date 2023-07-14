Chouhan stays appointment of 'patwaris' after recruitment exam comes under scanner

Bhopal, Jul 13 (PTI) Amid allegations of irregularities, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday evening stayed the appointment of 'patwaris' (revenue department ground duty staffers) who recently cleared a recruitment examination with a test centre coming under the scanner.

The BJP government's move came hours after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination and likened them to the Vyapam scandal which rocked the state a decade ago.

Chouhan, in a tweet, said, “Doubts are being cast on the Patwari Recruitment Test at one centre. I am putting on hold the appointments to be made on the basis of the recruitment test result. The centre's result will be re-examined.” Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sought to know why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was shying away from ordering a probe into the alleged recruitment scam, which has come months ahead of Assembly polls.

A government statement, issued late in the night, said Chouhan has stayed the appointments to be made by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) on the basis of Group-2, Sub-Group-4 and Patwari recruitment exam results.

Unemployed youth protested during the day in several parts of the state, including Bhopal and Indore, against alleged irregularities in the exam conducted on April 26 by the Employees Selection Board. Results were declared in May and June.

Priyanka Gandhi, in a tweet, said, "News of another scam was coming from BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh. It is news of bidding in lakhs for getting (government) jobs. Why is the government shying away from ordering a probe into it?" "Why are BJP leaders accused of being connected to recruitment scams? There are scams and scams for jobs. Why is the BJP government pushing the future of the lakhs of youth in the dark?" she asked.

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the BJP, saying the ruling party was "stealing" and ruining the future of lakhs of youth through such alleged irregularities.

"The BJP has just committed theft with the youths in MP. Patwari examination scam was Vyapam 2.0 rip-off which has played (or ruined) the future of lakhs of young people.

"First, the BJP stole the elected government. Now it is stealing their rights from the students and employment from the youth," he said (in a tweet apparently referring ) to the fall of the Kamal Nath government in March 2020 after some MLAs quit and joined the BJP.

Protests calling for the scrapping of the exam and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into alleged irregularities were held in front of the Bhopal office of the MPESB, formerly known as Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal or Vyapam, and at the Indore collectorate.

National Educated Youth Union's national core committee member Radhe Jat told PTI that a special investigation team of the CBI must probe the exam "scam" as people across the state are angry.

After a leading Hindi newspaper carried a report on the exam two days ago, the Congress latched onto the issue and called it another "Vyapam scam", a reference to the admission and recruitment racket that rocked the state a decade ago and made national headlines.

As per the report, seven out of 10 selected candidates had appeared at the same examination centre, which it claimed was located in a college run by a BJP legislator.

While senior Congress leader Arun Yadav had on Wednesday called it another "Vyapam scam" and alleged only BJP-backed candidates were selected. state Home minister Narottam Mishra, also the spokesperson for the Shivraj Singh Chohan government, had denied the allegations.

Yadav had claimed eight of the 10 candidates who were selected were from Gwalior-Chambal division, including seven from just one centre at a college owned by a BJP MLA.