Chouhan to celebrate birthday by launching coaching classes, mobile hospitals

Bhopal, Mar 4 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will celebrate his 67th birthday on Thursday as 'prem-seva sankalp diwas' ', as part of which he will launch coaching classes and mobile hospitals at various places in the state.

Chouhan is popular among his followers as 'mama' or maternal uncle, and the coaching classes and hospitals to be launched on his birthday will have this sobriquet in their names.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister will take five pledges centred on environment, service, assistance, education and talent promotion, a statement issued by his office said.

Chouhan, who had achieved the distinction of being the longest-serving BJP chief minister in March 2022, urged supporters not to bring garlands, bouquets, shawls or gifts on the occasion.

He appealed to well-wishers to plant a sapling instead and upload photographs through a QR code on a portal to become "Shiv Vriksh Mitra".

Chouhan said that in memory of his parents, he has decided to institute the 'Prem-Sundar Pratibha Samman' award. In all eight assembly segments of the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency, Class 10 and 12 toppers will receive cash prizes of Rs 51,000, Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000.

At the parliamentary constituency, the top three rank holders will receive special awards.

Chouhan will also launch 'Mama Chalit Aspatal' in all eight assembly segments to strengthen rural healthcare services. The vehicles will carry modern diagnostic facilities and qualified doctors who will provide free treatment and consultation in villages and hamlets.

The initiative will operate through MP Local Area Development funds and public contributions.

On the occasion, 'Mama Coaching Classes' will be launched in Vidisha town, Raisen and Bhairunda. The centres will offer free preparation for competitive examinations, such as banking, SSC, MPPSC, DRDO and Forest Service.

Chouhan also accelerated a campaign to support persons with disabilities by distributing motorised tricycles to identified beneficiaries to improve their mobility and independence, the statement read. PTI LAL NP