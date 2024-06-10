Chouhan's vast experience in agriculture sector will benefit all: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jun 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday hailed the appointment of senior BJP colleague and Vidisha Lok Sabha MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Union agriculture and rural development minister and said the latter's vast experience in the sector will benefit all.

"I congratulate him and I hope the long experience he has in the agriculture sector will benefit all. In Madhya Pradesh, he has done a lot in the agriculture sector," Yadav told reporters in Jabalpur.

Chouhan served as MP chief minister between 2005 and 2023 except for a 15-month period from December 2018 to March 2020. Under him, the state regularly won awards for agricultural performance. PTI MAS BNM