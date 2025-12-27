Chowka police station best in Jharkhand, fourth in National ranking

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Dec 27 (PTI) Chowka police station in Seraikela-Kharswan district has been ranked as the best in Jharkhand and fourth in the country as per the rankings based on performance, an officer said on Saturday.

Union Home Ministry conducts a survey of police stations across the country every year and releases the report on the ranking of police stations based on their performance.

Police stations are evaluated on various parameters and ranked accordingly, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

As per the annual report released on the Ranking of Police stations 2025 by the Union Home Ministry, Chowka Thana has been ranked first in the state and fourth in the country, the SP said.

The ranking of police station report is released annually during the conference of DGPs, and the top ten police stations of the country are selected and awarded the rankings.

The SP said independent agency conduct ground inspections on various aspects including the database of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), data of crimes committed, crime against women, atrocities against weaker section, infrastructure of the police station, feedback of the citizens, sanitation, IT resources, forensic, police communication and digital record, proactive initiative and conduct of police personnel with common man.

Following the survey, the Union Home Ministry has released the national rankings of police stations during the recent DGP/IGP conference held in Raipur.

In the evaluations, Chowka police station has met all the parameters and was awarded fourth rank in the country and first in Jharkhand.

Disposal of reported cases and efficiency in filing chargesheet were among other parameters assessed during the survey.

The achievement of Chowka police station among over 18,000 police stations of the country exhibits Seraikela-Kharswan district police's discipline and commitment towards its "Seva hi Lakshya" (Service is target), he said.

Describing the feat as a "matter of pride", the SP has congratulated the then Officer-in-Charge of Chowka police station, Bajrang Mahato, police officers and police personnel.