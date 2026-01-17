Christian meeting assault: Delhi Police says 'counselled' both parties, taken 'preventive measure'

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has taken "preventive action" in connection with an alleged assault on a prayer group in the Anand Parbat area of central Delhi earlier this month, an officer said on Saturday.

No FIR has been registered in the matter so far, however, the officer said.

On January 4, according to a complaint, a group of residents was holding a small Christian prayer meeting at a house in Punjabi Basti when several youths arrived with sharp objects and abused and assaulted the participants.

The accused threatened the residents with dire consequences, triggering panic in the locality, it was alleged.

"Based on the complaints received, the accused persons were called to the police station and questioned. Preventive action was taken to avoid any further escalation and to maintain law and order in the area," the officer said.

Police maintained that the situation is under control and that local staff are keeping a close watch on the area.

"Both parties were counselled. Necessary preventive measures under law were initiated to ensure peace in the locality," the officer added.