Christianity is synonymous with social service, says Andhra CM

Amaravati, Dec 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday praised Christian organisations for their role in social welfare, saying the very essence of Christianity is synonymous with commitment to service.

The Chief Minister was speaking during an official Christmas celebration in Vijayawada today.

He pointed out that Christian schools, colleges and hospitals were set up long before the government infrastructure existed.

“Christian organisations are key to social service. Service comes to mind at the mention of Christianity,” said Naidu.

The CM highlighted that the teachings of Jesus Christ -- centered on love, peace and service -- remain universally relevant.

According to him, the Christian community in the state faces economic challenges, and the state government has extended financial security to it through several welfare schemes.

He said the government is paying an honorarium of Rs 5,000 to 8,427 pastors across the state, among other initiatives.

Moreover, Naidu promised that the TDP-led NDA government will be committed to the welfare of Christians and will stand by them for their empowerment.

He also promised not to breach their respect and security. PTI STH ROH