Christians being 'targeted' nationwide, alleges Kerala LoP

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI) Kerala LoP V D Satheesan on Tuesday alleged that Christians are being increasingly targeted across the country, with the Sangh Parivar routinely obstructing Christmas celebrations and related gatherings in several states.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly targeted the right wing group in a Facebook post on the eve of Christmas.

"In many states, it has become routine for the Sangh Parivar to obstruct Christmas celebrations and gatherings. Across the country, Christians are being targeted," he alleged.

Even in Kerala, a carol group was stopped in Palakkad district recently, he pointed out.

In an apparent dig at the BJP's minority outreach programme, the Congress leader further alleged that those who appear friendly during Christmas celebrations, including individuals who visit homes with cakes, may in fact be "wolves in sheep's clothing".

They are part of forces involved in attacks against Christians across the country, he alleged without naming anyone.

He also questioned the alleged opposing stance of the Sangh Parivar against distribution of The Bible.

He described such stands as unconstitutional and anti-democratic and said it would be resisted across the country.

The LoP's remarks came in the wake of reports regarding attacks against a set of Christian groups in some north Indian states and also against a Christmas carol group by a man, reportedly a RSS functionary, in Pudussery in Palakkad district.

The incident in Palakkad took place when the carol group comprising children was visiting the houses of the faithful in an area, where the RSS is considered to have a strong presence, on Sunday night.

Catholic bishop Peter Kochupurackal on Tuesday strongly condemned the incident and demanded stringent action to check recurring of such incidents.

However, senior BJP leader in Palakkad district C Krishnakumar on Tuesday alleged that the attacked carol group comprised members of the ruling CPI (M).

They were drunk and they went in the area to deliberately create issues, he alleged adding that the carol group went to the area with the band instruments of CPI (M).

The CPI (M) is yet to respond to the allegations. PTI LGK SA