Christians celebrate Easter with prayers and feasts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20 (PTI) Cutting across denominations, Christians in Kerala on Sunday celebrated Easter with prayers and sumptuous feasts commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ after crucifixion.

Devotees, including women and children, thronged the churches in the state from the small hours to attend midnight or early morning masses and special prayers.

Heads of various church denominations, bishops and priests led the Easter mass at various churches across the state.

Easter also marked the culmination of the Holy Week of prayers and penitence recalling the final phase of Christ's life from his arrest to his crucifixion, followed by his resurrection.

Ending the 40-day-long Lent season, traditional Christian families prepared sumptuous feasts, with a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, at home.

Meanwhile, leaders of political parties extended Easter greetings to the people and also visited churches in their areas to meet the priests and the faithful there.