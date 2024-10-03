Christians form 130 km long human chain, seek action against Chhattisgarh BJP MLA for remarks

Jashpur, Oct 3 (PTI) Members of the Christian community on Thursday formed a 130-kilometre long human chain in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district seeking an FIR against BJP MLA Raymuni Bhagat for her allegedly objectionable remarks on Jesus Christ and conversions.

The demonstrators linked hands from Pathalgaon to Lodum along Katni-Gumla highway peacefully against Jashpur MLA Bhagat, said Christian Adivasi Mahasabha state president Anil Kumar Kispotta.

On September 1, while speaking in the local dialect at a programme in Dhekni village under Asta police stations, Bhagat allegedly made objectionable remarks about Jesus Christ and conversions. A video went viral after which several persons approached police seeking action against her.

"There is huge resentment among Christians due to Bhagat's remarks. However, police has not taken any action. We staged a peaceful protest with a human chain today. But we will not shy away from action like road blockades if the police continues to not take action against the MLA," Kispotta said.

Speaking to PTI, Bhagat insisted those who took part in the human chain must show "valid certificates" to prove they are Christians.

"Before 1905, there was not a single Christian family in Jashpur. Later several families were converted to Christianity through forgery. There is a legal procedure for conversion which requires submitting an application to the authority. Those who staged protest on Thursday should first show their valid certificate about converting to Christianity," she said.

The BJP MLA claimed the human chain protest was a "flop show".