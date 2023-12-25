Christmas celebrated across India

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) India soaked in the Yuletide spirit as many thronged churches decorated with colourful lights to attend midnight masses and families came together to feast and exchange gifts to celebrate Christmas on Monday.

In Goa and Himachal Pradesh, beaches and popular tourist spots witnessed a huge rush of visitors as many headed out for Christmas weekend getaways. In Delhi too, roads were choked with traffic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Christmas, wishing them joy, peace and prosperity.

"Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ," Modi said in a post on X.

In Christian-majority Meghalaya's capital Shillong, Christmas decorations adorned streets, homes and villages, and special midnight services were organised in different churches.

A special midnight service was led by Archbishop Rev Victor Lyngdoh at Shillong Catholic Cathedral. On Christmas eve, gospel bands enthralled crowds with traditional Christmas songs like 'Jingle Bells', 'Oh Holy Night' and 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'.

Wishing the people of the state on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, "May the spirit of Christmas bring you and your family hope, love and happiness." He also attended a Christmas concert in his hometown Tura at the Baptist Church.

In neighbouring Assam, Christmas carnivals were organised at different places and people were seen enjoying various activities with their families and friends.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to extend Christmas greetings to the people of Assam.

"May this special occasion prompt reflection on the profound teachings of Lord Jesus, inspiring us to contribute towards a society brimming with love, humanity, and compassion," Kataria said.

Sarma said, "Wishing a #MerryChristmas! For those celebrating, may Jesus illuminate your path with wisdom and happiness." In Nagaland, people dressed in festive finery, attended special prayer services and listened to sermons on the birth of Jesus Christ. They exchanged greetings and enjoyed mass feasts.

In state capital Kohima, various churches of the Chakhesang Naga tribe came together to celebrate the occasion at the NBCC Convention Centre.

In the commercial hub of Dimapur, members of the Dimapur District Autorickshaw Drivers' Union provided free autorickshaw rides to the faithful attending Christmas services.

Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended their heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Christmas.

The festival was celebrated with much pomp and gaiety in West Bengal. Many celebrated the day by visiting numerous tourist spots in Kolkata and elsewhere in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended a midnight mass at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary in Kolkata.

"May the enchanting spirit of the festive season bestow upon you the gifts of peace, harmony and happiness. The Christmas spirit illuminated Bengal's lanes filling our hearts with hope and joy... Wishing you all a wonderful year ahead," she said in a post on X.

During the day, thousands flocked to Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Eco Park and Millennium Park in Kolkata.

Bandel Church in Hooghly district and St Paul's Cathedral in Kolkata also witnessed a huge rush of visitors.

The Christian community in Kashmir celebrated Christmas with special prayers for the resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The biggest Mass was held at the Holy Family Catholic Church at Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar, where dozens of Christians assembled to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The church wore a festive look as it was decorated with colourful bunting, lights and balloons.

Thousands of tourists thronged Himachal Pradesh for the Christmas weekend.

An estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles crossed the 9.2-kilometre Atal Tunnel in Rohtang joining Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti, on Sunday, according to police data.

Rohtang received heavy snowfall on Saturday, prompting tourists to make a beeline for it.

In Goa, the streets in state capital Panaji were crowded with people who gathered at churches and beaches for night-long Christmas celebrations.

A huge crowd was seen at the famous Church Square in the heart of Panaji.

Goans decked up their houses with colourful lights and put up beautifully decorated cribs depicting the birth of Jesus Christ.

Beaches in Goa were crowded as a large number of tourists joined the locals in the celebrations that continued till the early hours of Monday.

Midnight masses were held at major churches in Maharashtra's Mumbai, including Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra, St Michael's Church in Mahim, St Thomas Cathedral and St Mary's Church in Kalina.

The city police made elaborate security arrangements near churches to prevent any untoward incident.

Christmas was also celebrated with great fervour in parts of south India like Kerala and Telangana.

In Kerala, people decorated their homes with bright, colourful lights and Christmas trees.

Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis led the midnight mass at the St Mary's Cathedral of Syro Malankara Catholic Church in the state capital and Archbishop Thomas Jessayyan Netto of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese conducted the service at St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram.

Special prayer services were held in Hyderabad and different districts of Telangana to celebrate Christmas.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wished people on the festival. PTI TEAM DIV DIV