Christmas celebrated across Jharkhand with midnight prayers, traditional fervour

Ranchi, Dec 25 (PTI) Christmas was celebrated across Jharkhand with traditional fervour on Thursday, as churches held special midnight prayers and devotees prayed for peace and prosperity.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extended his greetings on the occasion.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on Christmas, the symbol of love, harmony, and brotherhood. May this holy festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into the lives of you all," he posted on X.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the life and message of Lord Jesus inspire people to embrace the values of humanity, sacrifice, and brotherhood.

"Christmas is a holy festival of love, compassion, peace, and service. The life and message of Lord Jesus inspire us to embrace the values of humanity, sacrifice, and brotherhood," he said.

"On this auspicious occasion, I extend heartfelt congratulations, best wishes, and Johar to everyone. I pray that this sacred festival brings happiness, good health, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives," he added.

People have been queuing up outside churches since the morning.

Special prayers were held at St Mary's Cathedral in the state capital at midnight in the presence of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Ranchi, Vincent Aind.

Aind said Christmas gives the message of peace and harmony.

"We need to follow this message. We need to stop dividing in the name of religion and caste. We are an example for the whole world because of our unity in diversity," he said.

The churches were decorated with colourful lights and artefacts with carols, hymns and prayers marking the celebration.

State BJP chief Babulal Marandi also extended Christmas greetings.

"Heartfelt Christmas greetings on the festival of love, peace, and compassion! May your life be filled with happiness, prosperity, and peace through the blessings of Lord Jesus," he posted on X. PTI SAN SOM