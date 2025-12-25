Christmas celebrated in Meghalaya with midnight prayers, carol processions

Shillong, Dec 25 (PTI) Christmas was celebrated across Meghalaya with midnight services in churches and carol processions through illuminated streets, as church leaders called upon people to reflect on the message of hope, peace and love associated with the birth of Jesus Christ.

People gathered at churches for prayers and hymns to mark the festival. Carol processions were held in various localities, drawing residents and visitors alike.

Addressing a congregation during Midnight Mass at Catholic Cathedral here, Bishop Victor said the birth of Jesus Christ symbolised the victory of light over darkness.

Pastor Anand Thapa of Mawkhar Presbyterian Church urged worshippers to carry the spirit of Christmas beyond the celebrations and practise compassion and harmony in everyday life.

Streets across Shillong were illuminated with decorative lights, giving the city a festive look and drawing a large number of tourists.

Rohan Mehta, a tourist from Delhi, said, "The carols and lights make the city very welcoming. It feels special to be here now." Maria Fernandes, a visitor from Mumbai, said Shillong offered "a very warm and simple celebration" that stood out from other destinations, while admiring the giant Christmas tree put up at Khyndailad junction in the heart of the city. PTI JOP ACD