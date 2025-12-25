Christmas celebrated with decked-up churches in Kashmir; people pray for peace, prosperity

Srinagar, Dec 25 (PTI) Churches across Kashmir were decked up as Christians in the valley celebrated Christmas on Thursday with religious fervour, and held special prayers for peace and prosperity for the people.

The biggest mass gathered at the Holy Family Catholic Church at Maulana Azad Road here, where the members of the Christian community held special prayers and celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ.

The priest of the Church, Father John Paul, said the devotees prayed for peace and calm in Kashmir and the country.

"We prayed for peace and calm in Kashmir, in the entire country. We prayed for the people to be able to help and support each other. We also prayed for the generation of employment opportunities for the people in Kashmir who get fewer opportunities," he told reporters here.

Lamenting the absence of snowfall here on Christmas, Father Paul said the devotees miss the snowfall, but the weather was still good.

"We were hoping for snowfall in the city and plains. But it did not happen. We still thank God for the lovely weather," he said.

He called upon the people to awaken their feelings of humanity, brotherhood and love.

"Today, we see the advent of Artificial Intelligence, and we are also sort of becoming artificial as we are gradually losing our humanity, brotherhood and the feeling of love," Father Paul said.

"We hope we awaken our feelings and these good things on the occasion of Christmas," he said.

On the incidents of harassment against the community in a few parts of the country, he said the situation will improve, and the good times will be back.

"There have been some incidents when it comes to religion in the country in the last few years, but there will be changes gradually and we pray for that better change," he said.

On several members of the majority Muslim community participating in Christmas celebrations, he said, people from different communities have to work together for the betterment of humanity.

"We are like brothers and sisters. Our beliefs may be different, but our aim is the same, that of the betterment of the people and humanity and we all have to pursue that together," he added.

Christmas celebrations were also held in other churches of the valley, including in Gulmarg and Baramulla. PTI SSB SHS SHS