Christmas celebrated with devotion in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 25 (PTI) Christmas was celebrated with devotion and gaiety in Telangana on Thursday, with churches decorated with colourful lighting and midnight masses drawing a large number of people.

Wesley Church, St Mary's Church, SPG Church and others in Hyderabad were beautifully illuminated on Wednesday night as part of Christmas celebrations.

"The world is witnessing violence every day. Jesus came to give us non-violence. He is a peace lover, he is a peace giver, and he is the prince of peace," Rev Winston, the priest of Wesley Church, told PTI Videos.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders wished the faithful on Christmas.

Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals, the Governor said.

The CM said the government will strive for the all-round development of the Christian minority community.

"Merry Christmas to everyone! May the festival bring an abundance of joy, happiness and good health to everyone," Kishan Reddy said.