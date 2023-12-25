Christmas celebrated with pomp and gaiety across Bengal; Mamata attends midnight mass

Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) Christmas was celebrated with pomp and gaiety across West Bengal on Monday, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for peace and harmony.

Thousands of people went on a day out to numerous tourist spots in Kolkata and elsewhere in the state.

Midnight masses were held in illuminated churches as hundreds offered prayers.

Banerjee also attended a midnight mass at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary here and offered prayers.

"I had the honour of attending the midnight prayers at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary. Seeking the Archbishop's blessings was deeply enriching and I offered prayers for everyone's prosperity and well-being," she posted on Facebook.

The CM said in a message on X: "May the enchanting spirit of the festive season bestow upon you the gifts of peace, harmony and happiness. The Christmas spirit illuminated Bengal's lanes filling our hearts with hope and joy... Wishing you all a wonderful year ahead." As the day set in, thousands flocked to Kolkata's traditional tourist spots such as Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Eco Park and Millennium Park, among others.

People also thronged seaside getaways such as Digha, Mandarmani and Bakkhali.

Bandel Church in Hooghly district and St Paul's Cathedral in the metropolis were crowded as visitors streamed in.

Iconic eateries on Park Street, from Flurys to Peter Cat, were filled with patrons. Traffic movement on Park Street was restricted as thousands hit the road which was brightly illuminated with dazzling Chandernagore light panels depicting Santa Claus and reindeer, the birth of Jesus and the intricate floral designs throughout the one-km route.

Several other thoroughfares, including Sreebhumi VIP Road, Harish Mukherjee Road, Elgin Road and Patuli Jheel Par, were also lit up.

Three circus tents were set up on the southern and northern fringes of the city, drawing crowds.

Meanwhile, two big hotels -- ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar -- were also decked up with traditional 'Alpona' patterns and leaves of the Sal tree respectively on the occasion of Christmas, a statement said.

At ITC Royal Bengal, intricate patterns were drawn across driveways, lobbies and staircases. ITC Sonar was decorated with Sal tree leaves, along with jute and 'gamcha', signifying the heritage of the state. PTI SUS BSM ACD ACD