Christmas celebrations grip country

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Yuletide spirit gripped the nation as people thronged churches across states for special prayers on Christmas and families came together to celebrate the joyous occasion.

The festive spirit started with special midnight masses in various churches, pealing of church bells and singing of carols.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion, wishing them peace and prosperity.

He said on X, "Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity." The prime minister also shared highlights from his participation at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India on Monday.

In Goa which has nearly 30 per cent Christian population, thousands of devotees reached churches from midnight to celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus. They offered prayers and sang carols in praise of Jesus Christ.

People decorated their houses and commercial establishments with bright colourful lights and put up beautifully made cribs, depicting the birth of Lord Jesus.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended greetings to the people, saying the festival teaches the values of peace, compassion and harmony.

In his Christmas message on Tuesday, Archbishop of Goa and Daman Fr Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao said that in a world often overshadowed by war, division and suffering, the birth of Jesus reminds us that God has not abandoned us.

In Christian-majority Mizoram, Christmas was celebrated with religious enthusiasm and traditional fervour.

Traditional congregational singing services called 'Zaikhawm' were held by all churches to sing Christmas songs and hymns.

Christmas celebration began on Tuesday evening locally known as "Urlawk zan' or pre-Christmas night during which worship service, dedication of Christmas halls and congregational singing were held by churches.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma greeted the people on the occasion.

In Mizoram, which celebrated the centenary of the arrival of Christianity back in 1994, Christmas is a blend of religious and traditional fervour. Notwithstanding an English way of celebration, the proselytised Mizos follow their own way of celebrations in tune with their historic traditions.

The state government has banned firecrackers to ensure peaceful and pollution-free celebration.

In Arunachal Pradesh, prayers for peace and prosperity were held in churches across the state.

People from other religions also joined their Christian friends to celebrate the occasion.

Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended their greetings to the people on the occasion.

In neighbouring Assam, Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other prominent political leaders wished the people of the state on the auspicious occasion.

"Wishing a #MerryChristmas to everyone celebrating! May this holy occasion bring in good health and prosperity to all," Sarma said in a post on X.

Nagaland, another Christian-majority state, celebrated Christmas with fun and frolic, as people took part in special prayer services and feasts.

Decorative lights and Christmas stars lit homes, streets, government offices and commercial buildings while revellers moved around in groups on Christmas eve on Tuesday night singing carols and wishing people 'Merry Christmas'.

At the stroke of midnight, fireworks lit the sky and the air was filled with tolling of church bells.

On Wednesday morning, people thronged churches in their finest dresses and attended prayer services in which sermons were delivered on the purpose of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other senior leaders extended Christmas greetings to all on the joyous occasion.

The Christian community in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the festival as devotees, including tourists, held special prayers.

The churches across the Kashmir valley were decked up and decorated with colourful bunting, lights and balloons. The biggest Mass was held at the Holy Family Catholic Church at Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar, where members of the Christian community had assembled to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Among the believers were a few tourists who joined the locals on the auspicious day.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the members of the Christian community on the occasion, and asked the people to imbibe Jesus Christ's message of love and compassion.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also greeted people, hoping the day augurs well for peace and prosperity in the Union territory.

In West Bengal, people thronged churches throughout the day and attended prayer services.

Decorative lights adored houses in Christian-majority areas of Kolkata, Krishnanagar, Baruipur and Alipurduar, among others.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "What makes Bengal truly extraordinary is that 'unity in diversity' isn't just an ideal we cherish, it's the very soul of who we are. This spirit of togetherness resonates deeply during the festive season." She attended the midnight mass at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary.

In Jharkhand's Ranchi, thousands of people thronged various churches for special prayers on Tuesday midnight.

A Christmas gathering was held at St Mary's Cathedral in the presence of Ranchi Archbishop Vincent Aind.

Expressing best wishes to the people of Jharkhand, Aind said that they share the happiness of the occasion with all.

Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended their wishes to the people of the state on the occasion.

In southern state of Kerala, special prayers began in churches across the state on Tuesday evening and concluded with midnight masses.

Cardinal George Koovakkattil led prayers at Lourde Forane Church in Thiruvananthapuram, while Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Major Archbishop of the Malankara Catholic Church, led services at St Mary’s Church in Pattom.

In Wayanad district, survivors of the landslide-affected Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas gathered at St Sebastian Church in Chooralmala on Tuesday evening. A special prayer service was held on Tuesday at 7 pm, where attendees remembered their loved ones who had been lost in the disaster.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, religious fervour and gaiety marked Christmas celebrations with special prayers being held across churches.

The Santhome Basilica Church, one of the popular churches in Chennai, held a special Holy Mass, while the Annai Velankanni and the St Thomas Mount shrine also witnessed people gathering in large numbers to offer prayers.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and various political leaders have extended their greetings on the occasion.

The festival was also celebrated in other southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.