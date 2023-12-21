Christmas celebrations reflect Bengal's inclusiveness: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said a festival cannot be restricted to any particular community and the state is a shining example of religious harmony.

Advertisment

Participating at a Christmas programme in St Xavier's College here, Banerjee said Bengal believes that a festival should always be an inclusive one where people from all religions take part.

"See the illuminations at Park Street and the Christmas decorations at Bow Barracks, Rajarhat, Howrah and other parts of state. The celebrations will continue till January 1, 2024 and people from all faiths, caste and creed will take part. We are part of the world family celebrating Christmas," Banerjee said.

The CM hoped that Jesus would lessen the mental stress of everyone.

St Xavier's University vice-chancellor Father Felix Raj thanked Banerjee for instituting a chair in the varsity to promote world peace for which the state will give Rs 30 lakh to the institute every year.

He also requested her to rename the Diamond Harbour Women's University in South 24 Parganas after Mother Teresa. PTI SUS MNB