Christmas gift: Meghalaya govt employees get advance December salary, 3pc dearness allowance

Shillong, Dec 20 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday announced early release of December salary for 55,000 government employees and a hike of three per cent dearness allowance.

"Merry Christmas to our team of 55,000 government employees! We are pleased to announce that December salaries are being released early. Further, DA hike of 3% has been approved," Conrad wrote on X.

The chief minister also posted an office memorandum of the finance department in which the governor decided to approve the dearness relief for employees and pensioners from the current rate of 36 per cent to 39 per cent with effect from July 1. PTI JOP MNB